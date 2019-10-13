Junior, Martin
May 7, 1951 - October 6, 2019
Junior Ray Martin, 68, passed away October 6, 2019 in Lodi, California. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
Junior was born on May 7, 1951 to Alta Gange and Jerry Martin. He is survived by his wife Rosie Martin, children Heidi Villa and Jared Martin, 6 step-children, 22 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Services will be held on October 17, 2019, including a viewing at 10:30, followed by a memorial service at 11am at the DeYoung Shoreline Chapel; 7676 Shoreline Drive, Stockton, Ca. His burial is to follow at 2:30pm at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery; 32053 West McCabe Rd. Santa Nella, Ca. For more information and to share your memories about Junior, visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 13, 2019