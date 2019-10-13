Junior Martin (1951 - 2019)
  • "Our condolences to all your family,si very sorry our..."
    - cruz Oropeza
DeYoung Shoreline Chapel
7676 SHORELINE DR
Stockton, CA
95219
(209)-472-0335
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
DeYoung Shoreline Chapel
7676 SHORELINE DR
Stockton, CA 95219
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
DeYoung Shoreline Chapel
7676 SHORELINE DR
Stockton, CA 95219
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery;
32053 West McCabe Rd
Santa Nella,, CA
Junior, Martin
May 7, 1951 - October 6, 2019
Junior Ray Martin, 68, passed away October 6, 2019 in Lodi, California. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
Junior was born on May 7, 1951 to Alta Gange and Jerry Martin. He is survived by his wife Rosie Martin, children Heidi Villa and Jared Martin, 6 step-children, 22 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Services will be held on October 17, 2019, including a viewing at 10:30, followed by a memorial service at 11am at the DeYoung Shoreline Chapel; 7676 Shoreline Drive, Stockton, Ca. His burial is to follow at 2:30pm at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery; 32053 West McCabe Rd. Santa Nella, Ca. For more information and to share your memories about Junior, visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 13, 2019
Stockton, CA   (209) 472-0335
