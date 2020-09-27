1/1
Jw Mark Hill
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
JW Mark Clark Hill
October 2,1943 - September 10,2020
On September 10, 2020 JW went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
JW Mark was born in Brawley, CA on October 2,1943.
JW is survived by his wife Judy of 35 years, son Mark (Barbara) Hill, daughter Janet (Joseph) Johns, son Michael Conlon, son Jason Hill, and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings and extended family. JW was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. JW attended Downey High School in Modesto, and graduated in 1962. After high school JW joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany and Thailand. After honorably serving in the army JW spent 32 years working for Gallo Glass and retired in 1999.
JW always had a big smile and a great sense of Humor. He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be conduct Saturday October 3,2020 at 11am Fellowship Bible chapel, 501 Canal Dr Turlock, CA. The family ask that you where face masks to protect everyone attending.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Fellowship Bible chapel
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service
513 12Th St
Modesto, CA 95354
(209) 492-9222
