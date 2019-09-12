Kaden Matthew Farro
Apr. 22, 2003 - Sept. 7, 2019
Kaden Matthew Farro, 16, a junior at Turlock High School, died on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in an ATV accident, while working in a local almond orchard.
Kaden's survived by his mother and step-father Maureen and Theron Shamgochian of Turlock, CA and father and step-mother, Rick and Tamarra Farro of Livermore, CA.
Kaden is further survived by his siblings, Colton Farro, Steven Farro, Kennedy Farro and Alexa Rivera; as well as his maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Judy Souza of Turlock and Don and Judy Farro of Pleasanton; and his aunts and uncles, including Julie and Ian McBay, Mark and Crystal Souza, Kyle and Holly Souza, Brian and Shelley Farro, Stephen Farro, and Ken and Laura Farro.
He was an active participant in Turlock FFA and enjoyed welding activities within agricultural engineering.
He had a passion for strongly supporting his friends and those in need of a true friendship and will lovingly be remembered for his wonderfully warm and cheerful smile.
A Celebration of Kaden's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at New Life Christian Center, 2918 W. Tuolumne Rd. in Turlock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made out to Turlock High School Kaden Farro Memorial Scholarship, 1600 Canal Dr., Turlock, CA 95380.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 12, 2019