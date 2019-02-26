Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kaethe Baudler. View Sign

Kaethe gerda Baudler

Aug 29, 1921 - Feb 6, 2019

Kaethe Baudler was born in East Prussia in 1921 to Herman and Emma Goetz. She passed away in February 2019 after a short illness. Kaethe was pre-deceased by her parents, her brother Bruno and the love of her life, her husband of fifty years Armin Baudler. She was proud of her Prussian heritage and spoke lovingly of her life prior to experiencing the horrors of World War Two. Kaethe loved to garden, shop and play bridge with her "girls". Prior to her passing she was visited by her grandsons, who she called her sweet boys and was very proud of and her great grandchildren. She is survived by her son Michael and his wife Susan, grandsons Doug (Katie), Kurt (Angie) and Patrick (Kiera) and great grandchildren Olive and Jackson. The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Donovan and his fine team at Doctors Medical Center for the kindness and care they gave to Kaethe. The family would also like to thank the staff of Bethel Retirement Home for the three and half years of extraordinary care they gave to Kaethe and finally the family would like to thank Community Hospice for the comfort they gave Kaethe in her final days. In keeping with wishes of both Armin and Kaethe, she was cremated and her remains placed with Armin's so they may continue their journey together. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Franklin & Downs Funeral Home.

1050 McHenry Avenue

Modesto , CA 95350

