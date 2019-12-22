Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Bradley. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM New Life Christian Center 2918 W. Tuolumne Rd Turlock , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Bradley (Wigt)

Aug 18, 1953- Dec 11, 2019

Karen entered into eternal rest in Modesto, CA at the age of 66. She grew up on her family's dairy farm; the Wigt Family Dairy in the Westport community. She attended Westport Elementary and Ceres High School graduating class of 1971. She married Jerry Bradley in 1972. She was a devoted mother to two children; Corey Bradley (Krista) and Mandy Gonsalves (Billy) and a doting grandmother to five grandchildren; Skye, Christian, Gavin, Jay, and Emma. She was also an extremely influential figure to countless preschoolers and grade school children as a teacher's aide within the Ceres Unified School District.



Karen had a smile and warmth to her that made everyone who met her instantly feel welcomed and comfortable. She loved searching cooking magazines for various recipes. She created all kinds of baked goods she would prepare from scratch and later share with family and friends. She was a vital part of the Westport community, volunteering as a PTC officer, a classroom Mom, dance Mom, playing on softball and bowling teams.



Karen was a warrior and bravely fought Huntington's disease in the latter part of her life. Even though this disease slowed her down, she never missed her grandchildren's sporting events, performances and any family celebration. These were the moments that brought the greatest joy and broadest smiles to Karen. She will be greatly missed, forever remembered, and loved always.



A celebration of life will be held January 11th at 11am at New Life Christian Center, 2918 W. Tuolumne Rd. Turlock. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Karen's name to (Huntington's disease research) HDSA.org.

