Karen Jean Hall
Mar 5, 1954 - Jan 18, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Karen Jean Hall announces her passing on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Karen was born on March 5, 1954 in San Francisco, CA. She graduated from Westmont High School in Campbell, CA and moved to Modesto in 1978. Karen was known for her infectious laugh, gracious heart, and her beautiful smile that could light up the room. She had a way of making everyone feel special.
Karen spent several years waiting tables at the local coffee shop where she enjoyed visiting with her customers. She was always everyone's favorite and was even voted "Waitress Of The Year." When she wasn't pouring coffee, she spent her time being the very best mom to her daughters Jamie and Lindsey. Her daughters were her world and anyone to cross her path knew it. After marrying her husband Bud in 1999, Karen also had the privilege of becoming a stepmom to his daughter Kaycie, whom she loved like her own. Karen enjoyed fishing, camping, going to the beach, and trips to Black Oak Casino or anywhere that had a slot machine. But most of all she loved being a Nana. She made it a point to never miss a game or school event, she could be spotted a mile away with her bag full of goodies sharing with all who were around. Her grandchildren loved and adored her, always proud to brag that was their Nana.
Karen will be missed by so many, she has left an impression on all our hearts that will never be forgotten. Her husband Bud, daughters Jamie (Josh), Lindsey (Eric), Kaycie, and grandchildren Brandon, Macie, Londyn, Layton, and Mylee will continue to keep her memory alive.
Services will be held at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Drive, Modesto, on Sunday, January 26th at 10:00am. A reception to celebrate Karen's life will immediately follow at Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road, Modesto
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 24, 2020