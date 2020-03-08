Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Kerl. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam



July 6, 1945 - November 15, 2019

Karen Suzanne Kerl, 74, recently passed away into the arms of her Heavenly Father. She was born July 6, 1945 to her loving parents, the late Elmer and Martha Kerl, and welcomed by her older brother, Mills. They were stationed at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, and soon headed home to Oakdale, California.



Prior to and after her 1963 graduation from Oakdale High School, Karen worked at Oakdale Pharmacy. Eventually, she went to business college, became a realtor and property manager, finally part owner in Management Specialists. Most importantly, she was a devoted Christian and active member of Centenary Church and AA, always helping others. Karen enjoyed traveling all over the world, particularly the Holy Land, Hawaii, and Europe. Laughter, family, and friends were necessary components in her life. Bible reading brought her comfort.



Karen loved her family and was proud of all of us left behind – her brother Mills (wife Carolyn): her nephew Eric (wife Lauren), and children Noah, Ava, Wesley, and Anderson: her niece Kristin (husband Mike), and children Lauren, Grant, and Dillon.



We are thankful that we have the assurance that Karen is at peace with our Heavenly Father!

