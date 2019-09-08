Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Lowry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Lee Lowry

July 3, 1963-July 12, 2019

On July 10, 2019 Karen was riding her bicycle to the store and was hit by a car. She went to Paso Robles High School (Diploma). M.J.C - AA Degree with honors, Califorinia State University Stanislaus. Karen's favorite job she said was working for United Way of Stanisalus County in Modesto from 2000 to 2002. We all miss you very, very much. Her Mother Lee Ann Glatt, Brother, Sister, her long time live in boy friend Conrado and Duran Family. Karen had 3 children, her close friends Sandra Moore, Michael Guillory and Deanna and many many more.

"When I Must Leave You"

When I must leave you for a little while, Please do not grieve and shed wild tears and hug your sorrow to you through the years. But start out bravely with gallant smiles; and for my sake and in my name live on and do all things the same. Feed not your loneliness on empty days, but fill each waking hour in useful ways. Reach out your hand in comfort and in cheer and I in turn will comfort you and hold you near; and never, never be afraid to die, for I am waiting for you in the sky!

