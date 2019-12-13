Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Miller. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Memorial service 1:00 PM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Maye Miller

December 11, 1939 - December 9, 2019

Karen Maye Miller, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 9, 2019 in Modesto, CA. Karen was born December 11, 1939 in Rolfe, Iowa and was a resident of Modesto, CA for 49 years.

Karen leaves behind her loving husband of 60 years, Gary Miller; her children Randy Miller, Sandy (John) Daily and her precious twin granddaughters Kirstien (Doug) Groves and Dannen (Justin) Tebaldi. Her great grandchild, Cayden Allen Groves, could always put a smile on Karens face.

Karen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her words of affirmation, encourangement and wise advice made her a special confidant to many. The way she invested in those close to her left no rom for doubt in her love for them. Many knew her gentle and kind spirit, but she had a quick wit and sass that would boil into straight faced one liners that would have anyone who was privileged to be present during one, laughing fondly for years to come. She was our best friend and we will always be reminded of her love for us when we see a hummingbird.

A memorial service will be held Monday December 16th at 1pm at Salas Brothers Funeral Home on Scenic drive in Modesto, CA. A celebration of life will follow at a location to be determined.

www.cvobituaries.com



Karen Maye MillerDecember 11, 1939 - December 9, 2019Karen Maye Miller, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 9, 2019 in Modesto, CA. Karen was born December 11, 1939 in Rolfe, Iowa and was a resident of Modesto, CA for 49 years.Karen leaves behind her loving husband of 60 years, Gary Miller; her children Randy Miller, Sandy (John) Daily and her precious twin granddaughters Kirstien (Doug) Groves and Dannen (Justin) Tebaldi. Her great grandchild, Cayden Allen Groves, could always put a smile on Karens face.Karen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her words of affirmation, encourangement and wise advice made her a special confidant to many. The way she invested in those close to her left no rom for doubt in her love for them. Many knew her gentle and kind spirit, but she had a quick wit and sass that would boil into straight faced one liners that would have anyone who was privileged to be present during one, laughing fondly for years to come. She was our best friend and we will always be reminded of her love for us when we see a hummingbird.A memorial service will be held Monday December 16th at 1pm at Salas Brothers Funeral Home on Scenic drive in Modesto, CA. A celebration of life will follow at a location to be determined. Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close