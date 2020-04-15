Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen "Karney" Penero. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen "Karney" O. (Roen) Conlin-Penero

June 10, 1937 - March 26, 2020

Karen "Karney" O. (Roen) Conlin-Penero, 82, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family on March 26, 2020. Karney was born June 10, 1937 in Modesto, CA the daughter of Albert and Marie Roen. The Roen Family was a long-standing ranching family in the Waterford/Oakdale area. Karney grew up in a time of good horses, cattle and hard work. Karney is a long-time supporter of all things ag related and specifically anything that involved promoting young people and their endeavors in agriculture. In 2019 the Oakdale Cowboy Museum recognized Karney as their Cowgirl of the Year, an honor to which her family was so humbled and proud.

Karney graduated Oakdale High School in 1955 and has many cherished friendships to this day from her time in both elementary and high school. She was actively involved in her family's commercial cattle operation and quite accomplished in horsemanship participating in many stock horse and english shows throughout her youth. When she married Tom Conlin in 1959, they were involved in the stock yard business and cattle business with ranches throughout the region to which Karney was always very actively engaged in the day to day operations. They had three sons - Albert, Thomas & Joshua. Karney's husband Tom tragically passed away in a livestock related accident.

Karney married Dean Penero of Stockton in 1972 and a few years later had their daughter Alexandra. She and Dean, a highly accomplished tennis professional, spent many years teaching tennis camps together throughout the region. Karney spent over 25 years teaching both young people and adults tennis and for a period of time she was the head teaching tennis professional for the City of Stockton Parks and Recreation Department based at the Oak Park Tennis Club. She was cherished by countless students for her nurturing way and genuine care of all students as much, or even more than, the tennis instruction they received.

Family is one of Karney's greatest joys which was always felt when she talked about her children and grandchildren and all of their many pursuits. Karney is survived by her husband of 47 years Dean Penero, her four children; Albert Conlin (Elizabeth), Thomas Conlin (Tiffany), Joshua Conlin (Eva), and Alexandra Penero. Karney was also the loving grandmother to 7 grandsons including Thomas Conlin (Megan), Zachary Conlin (Emma), Harrison Conlin, Myles Conlin, Maxwell Conlin, Mason Conlin, James Conlin and her first great granddaughter Olivia Conlin, with two more great granddaughters arriving in 2020. Karney's individual relationships with family and friends are immensely special, cherished by all and will leave a special place in everyone's heart for now and always.

A celebration of Karney's life will be held in the near future, as soon as it is deemed safe, for all family and friends to gather and celebrate her beautiful life. Contributions in her honor can be made to the charity of your choosing.

www.cvobituaries.com



Karen "Karney" O. (Roen) Conlin-PeneroJune 10, 1937 - March 26, 2020Karen "Karney" O. (Roen) Conlin-Penero, 82, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family on March 26, 2020. Karney was born June 10, 1937 in Modesto, CA the daughter of Albert and Marie Roen. The Roen Family was a long-standing ranching family in the Waterford/Oakdale area. Karney grew up in a time of good horses, cattle and hard work. Karney is a long-time supporter of all things ag related and specifically anything that involved promoting young people and their endeavors in agriculture. In 2019 the Oakdale Cowboy Museum recognized Karney as their Cowgirl of the Year, an honor to which her family was so humbled and proud.Karney graduated Oakdale High School in 1955 and has many cherished friendships to this day from her time in both elementary and high school. She was actively involved in her family's commercial cattle operation and quite accomplished in horsemanship participating in many stock horse and english shows throughout her youth. When she married Tom Conlin in 1959, they were involved in the stock yard business and cattle business with ranches throughout the region to which Karney was always very actively engaged in the day to day operations. They had three sons - Albert, Thomas & Joshua. Karney's husband Tom tragically passed away in a livestock related accident.Karney married Dean Penero of Stockton in 1972 and a few years later had their daughter Alexandra. She and Dean, a highly accomplished tennis professional, spent many years teaching tennis camps together throughout the region. Karney spent over 25 years teaching both young people and adults tennis and for a period of time she was the head teaching tennis professional for the City of Stockton Parks and Recreation Department based at the Oak Park Tennis Club. She was cherished by countless students for her nurturing way and genuine care of all students as much, or even more than, the tennis instruction they received.Family is one of Karney's greatest joys which was always felt when she talked about her children and grandchildren and all of their many pursuits. Karney is survived by her husband of 47 years Dean Penero, her four children; Albert Conlin (Elizabeth), Thomas Conlin (Tiffany), Joshua Conlin (Eva), and Alexandra Penero. Karney was also the loving grandmother to 7 grandsons including Thomas Conlin (Megan), Zachary Conlin (Emma), Harrison Conlin, Myles Conlin, Maxwell Conlin, Mason Conlin, James Conlin and her first great granddaughter Olivia Conlin, with two more great granddaughters arriving in 2020. Karney's individual relationships with family and friends are immensely special, cherished by all and will leave a special place in everyone's heart for now and always.A celebration of Karney's life will be held in the near future, as soon as it is deemed safe, for all family and friends to gather and celebrate her beautiful life. Contributions in her honor can be made to the charity of your choosing. Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close