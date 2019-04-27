Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Powell. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 1:00 PM One Church Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Kaye Powell

Dec 25, 1947-April 22 , 2019

Karen Kaye Powell, 71, of Modesto CA, went to heaven on April 22nd, 2019 after losing her battle with cancer.

Kaye was born on December 25th 1947 in Ardmore OK. She was married to Donley Leon Powell on July 27th, 1968. She was preceded in death by Leon five years ago.

Kaye was very actively involved with her church and spent over 40 years in children's ministries.

She is survived by her two sons Billy (Linda) and Brian (Jennifer) Powell, five grandchildren: Tyler, Mason, Nicholas, Josephine and Samuel, three bonus grandchildren: Kevin, Kara and Vida and two great grandchildren Leon and Danny.

Funeral arrangements will be held at One Church in Modesto on Monday April 29th at 1PM.

www.cvobituaries.com



Karen Kaye PowellDec 25, 1947-April 22 , 2019Karen Kaye Powell, 71, of Modesto CA, went to heaven on April 22nd, 2019 after losing her battle with cancer.Kaye was born on December 25th 1947 in Ardmore OK. She was married to Donley Leon Powell on July 27th, 1968. She was preceded in death by Leon five years ago.Kaye was very actively involved with her church and spent over 40 years in children's ministries.She is survived by her two sons Billy (Linda) and Brian (Jennifer) Powell, five grandchildren: Tyler, Mason, Nicholas, Josephine and Samuel, three bonus grandchildren: Kevin, Kara and Vida and two great grandchildren Leon and Danny.Funeral arrangements will be held at One Church in Modesto on Monday April 29th at 1PM. Published in the Modesto Bee from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close