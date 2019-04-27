Karen Kaye Powell
Dec 25, 1947-April 22 , 2019
Karen Kaye Powell, 71, of Modesto CA, went to heaven on April 22nd, 2019 after losing her battle with cancer.
Kaye was born on December 25th 1947 in Ardmore OK. She was married to Donley Leon Powell on July 27th, 1968. She was preceded in death by Leon five years ago.
Kaye was very actively involved with her church and spent over 40 years in children's ministries.
She is survived by her two sons Billy (Linda) and Brian (Jennifer) Powell, five grandchildren: Tyler, Mason, Nicholas, Josephine and Samuel, three bonus grandchildren: Kevin, Kara and Vida and two great grandchildren Leon and Danny.
Funeral arrangements will be held at One Church in Modesto on Monday April 29th at 1PM.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019