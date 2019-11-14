Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Community Bible Church Waterford , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Ida Rossi

December 8, 1946 - November 4, 2019

Karen Ida Rossi, beloved mother and grandmother, went to be with her Lord on November 4, 2019. Karen was a native of Hickman, California and spent the last fifteen years of her life in the country home she loved in Roberts Ferry, California. Karen was born on December 8, 1946 to Kenneth and Marilyn Rossi of Hickman, California. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marijean Rawe, and her parents, Ken and Marilyn Rossi. Karen has one daughter, Gina Michael, and a son-in-law, Chad Michael. Her two grandsons, Wyatt and Cole Michael, were Karen's absolute pride and joy. She loved her grandsons beyond measure and was an integral part of shaping their lives. Karen never missed a chance to spend time with her grandsons - attending every game, school activity, or anything else having to do with 'her boys'. Karen adored being Wyatt and Cole's grandma and was always there for them, every step of the way. Karen's family will miss her exponentially until they meet again, however, they are comforted knowing she is at peace and in a much better place after succumbing to a debilitating fight with cancer.

From the time she was a child, Karen wanted to be a teacher and served children in the Roberts Ferry and Hickman areas for over 40 years. She was a beloved teacher and impacted countless lives throughout her career.

Karen loved being an active member of Community Bible Church in Waterford and served several years as a greeter and welcoming face to those who entered the church doors. Her hobbies included photography, painting, drawing, baking, drives in the country, trips to the ocean, and doting on her grandchildren.

Karen had often voiced throughout her life that when she passed, she didn't want a funeral, she wanted a party. As she stated, "I'll be in a better place and don't want anyone to be sad for me." In honor of her wishes, Karen's Celebration of Life will be Sat. Dec. 7, 2019 at 11:00 am, Community Bible Church in Waterford, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider any remembrances as donations in Karen's name to Community Hospice Foundation of Stanislaus County, Trinity Valley Care of Turlock, CA, or the Cancer Research Institute.

