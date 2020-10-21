1/1
Karen Sharits
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Denise Sharits
June 19, 1956 - October 12, 2020
Karen D Sharits passed away Monday October 12th. She was born June 19, 1956 to Robert Sharits and Wanita Miller. Karen is survived by her nephew, Matt Ashton and granddaughter Brianna Ashton.
Through the years she touched the live of many people. karen was rarely seen without a smile on her face and a story to tell. Her optimism and seemingly endless ability to laugh was an inspiration to anyone around her.
Due to the current Covid situation, traditional services will not be held.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved