Karen Denise SharitsJune 19, 1956 - October 12, 2020Karen D Sharits passed away Monday October 12th. She was born June 19, 1956 to Robert Sharits and Wanita Miller. Karen is survived by her nephew, Matt Ashton and granddaughter Brianna Ashton.Through the years she touched the live of many people. karen was rarely seen without a smile on her face and a story to tell. Her optimism and seemingly endless ability to laugh was an inspiration to anyone around her.Due to the current Covid situation, traditional services will not be held.