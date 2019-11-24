Kash Hairston Lezer
April 1, 2019 - November 17, 2019
Our precious angel, Kash Hairston Lezer, passed away at home unexpectedly on November 17, 2019. Kash spent his 7 months and 16 days laughing and smiling, bringing complete joy to everyone who was blessed to know him.
He will be forever missed by his mom and dad, Stephanie Nelson and Shaun Lezer, his proud big brother, Lincoln Troy, and loving big sister, Brynlee Elizabeth.
Kash was preceded in death by his Grandpa, Troy Nelson, and Great-Grandparents George and Donna Crouse, and Grace Lezer. He is survived by his parents Shaun and Stephanie, brother and sister, Lincoln and Brynlee, Grandparents Jeffery and Sherri Lezer and Barbara Nelson, along with many aunts and uncles and cousins.
A memorial service for our baby boy will be held at Turlock Memorial and Funeral Park in Turlock, California on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00am. Graveside service to follow.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 24, 2019