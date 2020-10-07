Katherine "Kay" DeBora
Dec. 4, 1925 - Sept. 17, 2020
Katherine "Kay" DeBora, 94, passed away on Thursday, September 17th at Paramount Court Senior Living in Turlock, CA.
Kay was born in Modesto, CA to Lake and Elisa Vest. She graduated from Turlock High School with the rowdy class of 1943. On March 24, 1946, she married the love of her life, Rudolph DeBora. They were married for 45 years until Rudy's passing in 1991.
Kay is survived by her two wonderful sons, Larry of Turlock, CA and Les (Kris) of Northville, MI. She also leaves behind 4 loving grandchildren, Kevin (Karen) of Escondido, CA; Gary (LeAnne) of Carlsbad, CA; Michele (Todd) Pheiffer of Northville, MI; and Ryan (Megan) of Naperville, IL. She also leaves behind 10 amazing great-grandchildren that will miss her dearly.
Kay and Rudy were very active in the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, which they joined in 1949. Kay was also active in the school's PTA, past President of Soroptimist of Turlock, past board member of the Turlock Community Theatre and the foreign exchange student program from the college. Together they started Rudy's Industrial Supply and worked side-by-side for 35 years. Many memories and laughter were made at Rudy's!
Kay was a big supporter of her boys' activities and never missed a baseball or football game. She had many friends, including those she and Rudy met while traveling all over the world. She was a positive influence on all who knew her. Her big smile, good sense of humor, and loving heart will be missed by all.
A visitation will be held from 12 to 12:30 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Interment will follow at Turlock Memorial Park.
Due to Covid guidelines, social distancing and masks are required in the chapel. At this time, only 100 people will be allowed inside the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Turlock Community Theatre, or to a charity of your choice
