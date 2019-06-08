Katherine J. Ehlers
April 17, 1931 - June 4, 2019
Kathy Ehlers, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and dear friend passed away on Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019.
Kathy was born in South Sioux City, Nebraska on April 17, 1931 to Elmer and Alice Young. When she was a child she moved with her family to Modesto, California. She attended Modesto High School, and at the age of seventeen she met and married Rex Ehlers. They celebrated 57 years of marriage before his death in 2005.
Kathy was very active in charitable work. She volunteered with Healthy Aging, , and Daffodil days, among others.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Rex, her brothers: Robert, Dick, and Larry Young, and a grandson, Justin Ehlers.
She is survived by her children, Karen Ciraolo and her husband Harry, Kim Barnett and her husband Ron, and Randy Ehlers and his wife April; ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren, sisters Pam Anastassatos, Terry Seidemann, and Susie Carter, and brother Sonny Young, as well as several nieces, and nephews. She also leaves behind many loving friends.
Services will be held at 10:00 AM, June 11, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, Ca. 95326.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Modesto Community Hospice or would be appreciated.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from June 8 to June 9, 2019