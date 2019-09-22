Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Mangelos. View Sign Service Information Service 6:00 PM Deegan Memorial Chapel 111 S Palm Avenue Ripon , CA View Map Send Flowers Funeral 11:00 AM Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 313 Tokay Avenue Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine Mangelos

Oct 12, 1927 - Sep 18, 2019

Katherine Mangelos , the only girl to a family with four boys, was born on Columbus Day October 12, 1927, in New Jersey, to John and Helen Paitakis, and fell asleep in the Lord on September 18, 2019, at the age of 91.

Katherine was a lady of style and refinement, who worked as an Avon representative for over 60 years. She loved sewing, cooking, baking, traveling, going out to plays, concerts and sharing stories and laughter with friends. She never left the house without dressing up and splashing on her favorite cologne. She was married to the love of her life Paul J. Mangelos on November 23, 1947. They met in Manteca and rode a bus to San Francisco where he proposed to her after knowing her for 2 hours. They were married for 44 years until his passing and had 3 children, Ella Velthoen (Allen), Joseph P, Mangelos (Marilyn-Deceased) and John P. Mangelos. She also took pride of her 5 grandchildren Paul A. Mangelos (Jennifer), Katherine Velthoen (Deceased), Amy Petersen (Leland), Cherie Morrill (Eddie) and Kristina Duerr (Troy). She is also survived by her 5 adorable great grandchildren and her brother George Paitakis (Marianna) from Princeton, New Jersey. Katherine was a resident of Ripon for 72 years and lived in a home custom built by her brother Stephen Paitakis.

A Trisagion Service will be held on Thursday September 26th at 6:00 P.M, at Deegan Memorial Chapel at 111 S Palm Avenue Ripon , and a funeral will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at 313 Tokay Avenue Modesto at 11:00 on Friday, September 27th, burial will be in the Ripon Cemetery. If donations wish to be made in Katherine's honor, please give to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

