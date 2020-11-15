Katheryn Josie BoersmaNov 26, 1919 - Nov 8, 2020Katheryn Josie Boersma passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020 in Ripon, CA at the age of 100. Katheryn was born on November 26, 1919 in Iowa to parents, John and Maggie Terpstra. Katheryn has been a resident of the Ripon and Escalon areas for the past 70 years.Katheryn grew up in Iowa and attended Doon Reformed Church where she met Bill Boersma, the two were married in 1939. Katheryn and Bill spent their first 10 years married together in Iowa before moving to Escalon, California where they owned and ran Escalon Livestock Auction.They attended Calvary Reformed Church where they were very active. Katheryn was the cook at Camp Sylvester (the church camp) for 12 years. Eventually Bill and Katheryn moved to Ripon. Katheryn was on the Bethany Board and the Senior Center Board. Katheryn was also very active in Women's Ministries at Calvary Church over the years.Katheryn leaves behind her children, Marlys Knutsen, Ardell Dean Boersma (Nicole) and Kerry Lane Boersma and her grandson, Zach Knutsen. Katheryn also leaves behind her sister, Dawn Pehrson along with numerous extended family members. Katheryn is preceded in death by her father, John Terpstra and her mother and step father, Arthur and Maggie Otten, her husband of 62 years, William Boersma and her brother, Delmar Otten.Deegan Funeral Chapels is honored to serve the Boersma family. A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18 from 4:00 to 5:00 PM at Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel. A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, November 19 at 11:00 AM at Ripon Cemetery followed by a lunch reception at Calvary Reformed Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Calvary Reformed Church or Bethany Home