Neville Katheryn Fine (Sis)
February 18, 1943 - February 17, 2020
Neville Katheryn Fine passed away suddenly on February 17, 2020. Katheryn spent her early years in Collegeville, CA, moved to Modesto, CA after marriage and, in 1992, moved to Escalon, CA where spent the remainder of her years. She retired from the Stanislaus County Assessors Office after 30 years of employment.
Katheryn was preceded in death by her husband Franklin Fine and her parents Howard and Neville Michels.
She is survived by her companion Gary Stephens, brother Howard Michels, her children Robert McDonald (Kathy), Joanie Frazier and Timothy McDonald (Diana). She is also survived by her grandchildren Justin (Mercedes), Donald (Domenica), Christopher (Nicole), Timothy, Michael (Rachel), Jessica (Guillermo), Bradley (Gabrielle) and Amy (Benjamin); and great-grandchildren Blake, Constantine, Josiah, Mya, Lucas, Elizabeth, Liam, Lance and Benicio.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis of Rome Catholic Church in Riverbank at 1:00pm on Tuesday, February 25th. Internment to follow at Burwood Cementary in Escalon.
