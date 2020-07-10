1/1
Kathie Lynn Stangnaess
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathie Lynn Stangnaess
9/26/1958 -5/02/2020
Kathie Stanganess passed away after battling a brief illness on May 2, 2020. She leaves behind two daughters, Kristie (Ignacio) Valdez, Elyce Shaver, and one son, George (Leslie) Miller; as well as 8 grandchildren, her mother Barbara Wilson, three brothers and two sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
She attended Beyer High School and Adrians Beauty College where she studied cosmotology, and eventually became an instructor at California Beauty College for 36 years. She was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Waterford where she enjoyed working in the nursery, youth and choir.
She is preceded in death by her father, brother, and 2 husbands.
A celebration of her life will be held at the First Southern Baptist Church, 116 E Street Waterford, Ca. on July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m..
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Southern Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved