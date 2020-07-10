Kathie Lynn Stangnaess9/26/1958 -5/02/2020Kathie Stanganess passed away after battling a brief illness on May 2, 2020. She leaves behind two daughters, Kristie (Ignacio) Valdez, Elyce Shaver, and one son, George (Leslie) Miller; as well as 8 grandchildren, her mother Barbara Wilson, three brothers and two sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.She attended Beyer High School and Adrians Beauty College where she studied cosmotology, and eventually became an instructor at California Beauty College for 36 years. She was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Waterford where she enjoyed working in the nursery, youth and choir.She is preceded in death by her father, brother, and 2 husbands.A celebration of her life will be held at the First Southern Baptist Church, 116 E Street Waterford, Ca. on July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m..