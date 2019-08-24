Kathleen "Kathy" Bulgheroni
Kathleen "Kathy" Bulgheroni, 66, died peacefully on August 20, 2019 from brain cancer. Kathy will be remembered by her husband of 42 years,John, her children, Gina and Anthony, and her two grandchildren, Noah and Hannah.
A Prayer Service will be held on Monday, August 26, at 6 p.m. at Salas Brothers Funeral Home.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in memory of Kathy on Tuesday, August 27, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 505 W. Granger Ave., Modesto
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019