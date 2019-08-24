Kathleen "Kathy" Bulgheroni

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen "Kathy" Bulgheroni.
Service Information
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA
95350
(209)-523-5646
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
505 W. Granger Ave.
Modesto, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kathleen "Kathy" Bulgheroni
Kathleen "Kathy" Bulgheroni, 66, died peacefully on August 20, 2019 from brain cancer. Kathy will be remembered by her husband of 42 years,John, her children, Gina and Anthony, and her two grandchildren, Noah and Hannah.
A Prayer Service will be held on Monday, August 26, at 6 p.m. at Salas Brothers Funeral Home.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in memory of Kathy on Tuesday, August 27, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 505 W. Granger Ave., Modesto
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.