Kathleen "Kathy" Burner
Nov 4, 1936 - Sept 22, 2020
Kathleen "Kathy' Burner passed away September22, 2020 in Salida, California at the age of 83. Kathleen was born November 4, 1936 in Sonora, California. Graduated from Summerville High School in Tuolumne, California. Kathleen enjoyed bowling, reading, dune buggy trips, crafts and spending time with her family & friends.
She is survived by her sons: Daniel (Elaine) Burner of Waterford & William "Bill" Burner of Ceres. Three grandchildren Amber Burner of Turlock, Laura Burner of Fresno, Ross (Kelly) Burner of Hilmar. Six great grandchildren, sister Carol (Louie) Njirich of Sonora & brother Dennis (Linda) Guidici of Fremont.
She was proceded in death by her husband, Nathan Burner, of 63 years, along with her parents Santos and Mary Guidici.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on October 3, 2020 at Carters Cementary, Tuolumne, CA.
In lieu of flowers donations my be made in her name to Tuolumne City Memorial Museum, P.O. Box 1174, Tuolumne, CA 95379.
The services are being handled by the Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose, Sonora, CA (209) 532-3131
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home
225 Rose St
Sonora, CA 95370
(209) 532-3131
