Kathleen LaVonne Taylor Cabassi
October 27, 1930 - June 13, 2019
Kathleen (Kay) LaVonne Cabassi (Taylor) at the age of 88 died peacefully at home in Fort Bragg, CA on June 13, 2019.
Kathleen is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Sheri and Scott Jablonski of Ceres, daughter Vicki Cabassi of Fort Bragg, sister Wanda, two grandsons Jason and Jeromy and four great grandsons.
She is preceded in death by her husband Wallace (Tiny).
A private Celebration of Life will be held later this month in Modesto.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 10, 2019