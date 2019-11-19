Kathleen J. Loftin
Jan. 1929 ~ Nov. 2019
Kathleen J. Cooper was born in 1929 in Bell Flower, California and passed away at the age of 90. She graduated from Azusa Bible College. She enjoyed needlepoint and was a good singer. Kathleen worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for Denair Schools and part time for Emanuel Hospital. She finished her working career at Monte Vista Chapel.
Kathleen is survived by her children Sandra (Byron Kurosaki) Loftin and Dennis (Lisa) Loftin; sister Carol Todd; grandchildren Benjamin Loftin and Bryan (Ali) Loftin; great grandchildren Laina Loftin and Blake Loftin. She was preceded in death by her husband Warren "Glenn" Loftin; parents and siblings Vivian Anderson, Earl Cooper and Eleanor Dickerson.
Visitation will be held at Allen Mortuary on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 3:00-6:00p.m. Funeral service will also be at Allen Mortuary on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:00a.m.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019