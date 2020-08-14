Kathleen Elizabeth Warren
1920-2020
Our beautiful mother, Kay Warren, passed into the waiting arms of Jesus on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. She was a fantastic mother to her four children; Dr. Richard Warren, Sharon Franklin, James Warren and Kathy Crouse. She was a woman of strong faith and a friend to everyone she met.
Following her retirement from the State of Califonia, she devoted her life to serving others through Legion of Mary and her pastorial work with the sick.
There will be a private family graveside service due to COVID concerns. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity
or the All Saints Catholic Church Turlock building fund. www.cvobituaries.com