Kathryn Cooper

Dec 31, 1927 - Dec 5, 2019

Kathryn Cooper was born in Oklahoma on December 31, 1927, and entered into rest on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Turlock California.

Kathryn is the second oldest of 10 siblings. She is preceded in death by her husband Jess Cooper to whom she was married just shy of sixty years. They had five children, Jerry Cooper (deceased), Jim Cooper of Turlock,James Cooper of Idaho, Pam Milam of Modesto and Roger Cooper of Modesto. Kathryn had nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Kathryn moved from Oklahoma to Arkansas to Kansas to Texas to Oklahoma and finally landed back in California. Over the years Kathryn worked in retail, a factory that made carburetors, and finally working at Contadina Cannery in Riverbank where she retired.

Growing up in moms house as a child was filled with the sound of old country classics like Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline. To say the least, she loved to dance, and one of her favorite pastimes was watching the Grand Old Opry. She loved family dinners, although she usually burnt some part of the meal, daddy was definitely the cook in the family, but you never left hungry. As we all look back on Kathryn's life we can all say with certainty that she laughed, loved, cried, endured loss in her life, and through it all she never lost faith. In the last few months she attended church services and the enjoyment that she got from this was priceless.

Although we will no longer feel your touch or feel your breath on our cheek, the memory of you we will forever keep. There will be a viewing on Thursday, December 12th from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Franklin and Downs Funeral Home McHenry Chapel. A Graveside Service will follow immediately after at Ceres Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the Turlock rehabilitation and nursing home for all the help they gave our family by taking care of our mom Kathryn. We truly could not have done this journey without you.Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

