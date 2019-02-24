Kathryn Fiore (1955 - 2019)
Kathryn Marie Fiore
March 21,1955 - February 13,2019
Kathryn was called home by the Lord on Feb. 13, 2019, her arrangement are made by Salas Brothers Funeral Home. Her rosary will be held Wednesday Feb 27, 2019 at 6pm at Salas Brothers. Her burial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Oakdale Rd. in Modesto, CA at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or a .
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 24, 2019
