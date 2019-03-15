Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Logue. View Sign

Kathryn Elizabeth Logue

May 18, 1958 - February 28, 2019

If ever there was a perfect human being, it was Kathryn Logue. She was born in Castro Valley, Calif., to Edward Logue Sr., and Fran (Doyle) Logue. Told their daughter, who was born with Down syndrome, would never talk or walk and should be institutionalized, her adoring parents helped Kathryn prove them all wrong. She was anything but a wallflower until the day she left this world.



Kathryn was born the last of six children but, if you asked her, she was the oldest—nobody argued. She graduated from Roy Johnson High School in Castro Valley and was a Special Olympics athlete well into adulthood. She competed in swimming and standing broad jump and her extraordinary upper arm strength helped her take part in wheelchair races, hurl softballs and win many a bowling game.



In the early 1980s, Kathryn met her best friend and eventual roommate, Lupe Castro, at Walpert Center (ARC of Hayward). Theirs was a friendship akin to soul mates, which lasted until Kathryn's passing. At Walpert, Kathryn was Chair of the Sunshine Committee and it was her job to send cards to anyone who was sick and needed some cheer. It was one of her proudest roles. In 2010, Kathryn and Lupe moved to Modesto, Calif., to live with Kathryn's sister, Francie, and began attending UCP, Stanislaus. That program would prove to enrich both of their lives immeasurably.



Anyone who knew Kathryn knew she liked to talk, and nobody enjoyed the limelight like her. She soaked up any chance to deliver a public speech for the ones she loved, be it a wedding, birthday or funeral.



There is a hole left by Kathryn that will never be filled, but a lifetime of memories and scores of people thankful to have been graced with her presence. If you're lucky enough to have known Kathryn or a person like her, you might actually find yourself envious once in a while of their resilient spirit and pureness of heart. On her worst day, she had a reason to smile.



Kathryn is survived by her brothers, Robert Logue and Thomas Logue, sister, Francie (Logue) Chiara, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Judith (Logue) Needham, brother Edward Logue Jr., and nephew, Brian J. Chiara.



A visitation will be held on Monday March 18, 5-8:30, rosary at 7 at Holy Sepulcher Funeral Center (1051 Harder Rd. Hayward). Funeral mass on March 19 Noon, St. Clements Church (750 Calhoun St. Hayward). A celebration will take place at The Hayward Ranch following burial services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to any of the following, as each played a significant role in Kathryn's life: The ARC of Alameda County, Hayward, UCP Stanislaus County, or Community Hospice Alexander Cohen House.





