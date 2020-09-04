Kathryn RodriguezMay 22, 1965 - August 27, 2020Kathryn (Kathy) Elaine Rodriguez was born to Kathryn James and James Agan in Torrance, CA. Her mother and grandmother raised Kathy and her sister Rhonda in Spokane, Washington. Kathy was emancipated and married at the age of 16. Kathy worked for a fast foo restaurant, until she decided to open a janitorial service and ended up landing many corporate accounts. At 18 she had her first son, Shawn Craig (1983), and in 1989 ended up divorced. After meeting her now husband, Gus Rodriguez, dancing at a country bar in Idaho, they married August 28th, 1993, in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Kathy would rather be closer to Gus's parents, and that's when they moved to Modesto, CA. A little over two years later they have there first baby together, Katrina Rodriguez (1995), and 18 months later, Kristofer Rodriguez (1997). She eventually opened up her own daycare to be closer to her 3 kids. One she was enrolling in college and another in kindergarten. When they tried selling there first home, Kathy wasnot impressed by the way the transaction was going and thats when she decided on being a realtor and shortly after that got her brokers license as well so she would have her own freedom to do as she pleased. Kathy eventually got into network marketing, where she met Onyx Cole. The two hit it off, and were unstoppable when it came to the business of Lifewave. Kathy was cautious when COVID-19 hit, as she had a history of asthma and kidney problems already, she wore a mask, and Sanitized as she went on through out her days, and still contracted the virus. She spent 40 days in the hospital when her lungs were too damaged beyond repair. Surrounded by her kids, Shawn C, Katrina R, Kristofer R, Katrina's fiancé Jake D, and her loving husband Gus Rodriguez, she went to be with the Lord August 27th, 2020. Until we meet again.