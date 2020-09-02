Ardith Kay MottMarch 21, 1940 - August 28, 2020Ardith Kay Mott went home peacefully to be with her Lord on Friday August 28, 2020, with her family at her bedside. She was 80 years old.Kay was born in Modesto, CA to Dale and Fern Elkins where she was raised with the great blessing of being next door to her loving grandparents, aunts, and uncles. She graduated from Oakdale High School in 1958 and from MJC in 1960 with a degree in Elementary Education. Marriage and family soon followed, but she continued her dream of educating children by teaching Sunday School at First Baptist/Crosspoint Community Church for over 20 years.Kay met her husband John after being set up on a blind date by their aunts. They were married August 8, 1959 and were blessed with three children Lynne, Cheryl, and Gary.John served in the Air Force for 20 years and wherever he was stationed Kay easily made a home for them. During the periods her husband was stationed overseas, Kay gracefully and lovingly maintained their home as a single-parent for their family. Upon John's retirement from the Air Force, the family returned to Modesto where Kay worked as a Health Clerk at Grace Davis High School for 17 years.The joy of her life was being surrounded by and participating in the activities of her children and grandchildren. Her main desire for them was that they come to know the Lord. She consistently shared her faith and read Bible stories with them. The family was blessed as she led the grandchildren in performing the Christmas story at their family celebration every year. She served her children and community as a Home-Room Mother; Brownie, Girl Scout, and Cub Scout leader. She was an enthusiastic and faithful supporter of her 14 grandchildren's hundreds of football, baseball, soccer, basketball, volleyball, and tennis games, as well as their track and gymnastic events. She always loved attending their music recitals and plays.Kay is survived by her children Cheryl (Royal) Addis and Gary (April) Mott, son-in-law Marty Pedlowe, brother Vernon Elkins, and sister Charlinda Elkins. She is also survived by her grandchildren: John (Brandon), Joe (Alexis) and Annie Pedlowe; Royal (Linda), Brian, Mark (Haylee), Kyle and Holly Addis; and Kaitlyn, Amanda, Victoria, Melessa, Bethany and Rebecca Mott. She was recently blessed with her first great-grandchild Kayden Laine Pedlowe.Kay was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her loving daughter Lynne Kay Pedlowe.We are comforted in the knowledge that Kay will be forever in the presence of the God she loved and faithfully served.Arrangements are being made by Lakewood Memorial Park and a private burial will be at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery at Santa Nella.