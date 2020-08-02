Kay Louise SatherApr. 11, 1942 - July 21, 2020Kay Louise Sather was born in San Francisco, California on April 11, 1942 to Wilbert M. Ball and Dorothea M. Abbott. Kay passed away at the age of 78 on July 21, 2020 surrounded by her family in Modesto, CA. Kay is preceded in death by her father; Wilbert M. Ball, her first husband Lloyd N. Sather Jr, and her brother Carl Ball. She is survived by her husband Dale L. Palmer, Brothers; Gary Ball, Wilbert L Ball, Sisters; Linda Sather, Helen Petty, Children; Steven and Bernadette Sather, Brett Sather, Michael and Darlene Sather, and grandchildren; Ian Sather, Ryan Sather, Michael L. Sather and Lane Sather. Kay loved antique collecting and playing Pinochle. A celebration of life will be held for Kay but the date has not been determined yet.