Keith Daniel Brown

May 7, 1956 - July 24, 2019

Keith passed away on Wednesday after battling with

He is survived by his wife Debbie (Peck), of Livermore, his mother Bea Morgan of Oakland, His devoted daughter Monica Villanueva (Oscar) and their 3 loving daughters, Jade, Trinity and Belia of Conroe Texas, and his brother Gregory Brown of Modesto. He also left a host of friends and relatives.

Keith was born in Ceres California and graduated from Central Catholic High School. He worked for Mervyn's, and helped write their first employee handbook. He also worked for Coast Alarm, Holmes Securities and finally at ADT as the Area Administrator managing Field Operations for Northern California.

Keith loved Blues music and played for many years in his band "Keith Brown and the Connectors". He loved playing the guitar and taught his granddaughters to love many forms of music.

Keith was the BEST grandfather and was so proud of his girls. He was kind to everyone and will be missed by all who knew him.

A special thanks to his brother in law Brad Toland who helped take care of Keith during his illness.

Keith..... WE LOVE YOU MORE.

Per Keith's request, there will be no services.

