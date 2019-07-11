Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Mosley. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 731 El Vista Avenue Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

M. Keith Mosley

April 18, 1926- July 1, 2019

M. Keith Mosley- 1926—2019—we are saddened by the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. Keith Mosley lived his long life with integrity, publically and privately and was a man of honor and respect.

Born April 18, 1926 to Arnie and Lola Ray Mosley in Ivanhoe, Texas, extended family included cousins, uncles, aunts, grandparents and friends.

Following graduation from Bonham High School, Texas, Mosley found 1942 California filled with better economic promise, eventually finding Modesto, California and making it home for 77 years. Keith established life-long friendships with many who migrated to the Modesto area from Texas and Oklahoma. Following service in the United State Army, Pacific Theater WW II, Keith returned to Modesto and started working for the local Ford dealership, Griswold & Wight. During this period Keith met the love of his life, Goldie Pennington. They spent the next 55 years together enjoying family life. In 1964 Keith began a new career with Allstate Insurance Company working as a property claims adjuster for the next 25 years. In 1968 Keith won the prestigious "Good Hands" award for his service to the community.

It was during this time that Keith had begun coaching little league baseball, performing voluntary missionary work for his church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, helping build a new church building on El Vista Avenue in his spare time and then was asked to serve as Scout Master of troop 112.

Keith remained a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many positions. Since 2010, Keith and long-term companion Marian Sanderson have served at the LDS Church Family History library every Tuesday evening—helping community members do genealogical research. In addition, they drove local missionaries to appointments or Temple work in Fresno or Oakland; and, from 2013—2015 served a church service mission at the Stockton distribution center.

Keith is survived by two children, debee loyd, Modesto, CA. and Gary Mosley (Karen) Riverbank, CA. One nephew, Pete Mosley of Dallas, Texas. Four grand children, Melissa Loyd Cesario (Don), Craig Jones, Brittany Pettit, Mathew Jones. Four great grandchildren, Dominic Cesario, Dylan Cesario, Mason Pettit, Harper Pettit. He was preceded in death by his wife, Goldie Mosley, and a half brother, Arnie Glendall Mosley.

Funeral services will be held Saturday July 13th at 11:00a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 731 El Vista Avenue, Modesto, CA. 95355. Private Interment at Lakewood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made payable to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Contributions will be given to the Perpetual Education Fund of the Church. Mail contributions to: Bishop Clawson, 1217 La Loma Avenue, Modesto, CA. 95354.

www.cvobituaries.com



