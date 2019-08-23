Keith Sutton (1963 - 2019)
Service Information
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA
95380
(209)-634-5829
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Turlock, CA
Obituary
Keith Evan Sutton
Oct 1963 ~ Aug 2019
Keith Evan Sutton, age 55, of Hilmar, California passed away August 19, 2019. Keith was born in Walnut Creek, CA and raised in Sacramento where he graduated from El Camino High School. Keith settled in Hilmar, CA in 1992 and drove truck since the age of 21. Keith enjoyed going to hockey games and loved his family deeply.
Keith is survived by his loving wife Faye Sutton; four children Christy Beckman, Jason (Susan) Beckman, Matthew (Amber) Beckman, and Casey Beckman; 10 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his father Rodney (Pam) Sutton; mother Gail Sutton; and one sister Georgiana Donavin.
Services will be held on Monday August 26th, 10am at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Turlock with a graveside to follow at Hilmar Cemetery.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 23, 2019
