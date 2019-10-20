Ken Nickles
May 11, 1947 - Oct 8, 2019
Ken "Kenny" Nickles was born to John and Melba (Kirby) Nickles in Solano County, CA and grew up in Hughson. He excelled as a youth at marbles, yo-yo, track, football, and baseball, attending Univ of the Pacific on a scholarship. Ken served his country proudly during the Vietnam War and worked for UPS for over 30 years. He loved to fish and make others laugh.
He is survived by his wife Kathee, dog Toby III, brother Tom, daughter Samantha and grandchildren Jack, Elise, Sara and Josephine.
He was deeply loved by his many lifelong friends and will be immeasurably missed. He loved the Lord with all his heart and is now enjoying his eternal reward- most likely wearing a set of Billy-Bob teeth.
Memorial service on Oct 30 at 4pm at Calvary Chapel Turlock (147 S Broadway Ave). All are welcome.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 20, 2019