Kenneth Burt, IIJune 14, 1944 - May 2, 2020Kenneth Winslow Burt II, Attorney at Law, sadly passed away at the age of 74, on May 2, 2020. Born in Lansing, MI on Flag Day, June 14, 1944.As a young man in Michigan, Ken became a Factory Laborer and scrap hauler, a member of the United Steel Workers AFL-CIO, for the Motor Wheel Corporation, a division of Goodyear. He then proceeded to work at GMC (Oldsmobile) as a Factory laborer and member of the United Auto Workers. He worked the nightshift so he could pursue his education. Fascinated with Lincolns until the end, he purchased his first Lincoln for $7,000. He attended Community College in Lansing, MSU and East Lansing is where he received his B.A. and Permanent teacher certificate. Hired at Clawson HS, he taught: U.S. History, American Government, International Relations, Psychology and Sociology. He attended Wayne Law School, WSU, and Detroit is where he received his J.D. Hired as Ex. Dir of the South Warren Ed. Assn. in Warren, MI.In 1983, the family moved to Modesto, CA. Hired as Ex. Dir. with the MTA. After 12 years with the MTA, he ventured to work for the CTA – GR Division as Liaison Program Coordinator and Lobbyist, working closely with teachers, leaders, state agencies, commissions and organizations such as CA Dept. of Ed., State Board of Ed. and the CA Commission on Teacher Credentialing. A Labor Attorney, for 41 years, he was always prepared to protect the rights of students, teachers, staff and anyone who needed legal representation.Ken Burt is survived by his beloved significant other Mary and Joshua; his children, Koren, Katrina, Ken III, John and Michelle Cook; grandchildren, Alyssa, Angelina and Katheryn; siblings, Brenda, John and Dan. He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Audrey Burt and Jay Cook.