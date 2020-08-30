Kenneth Boyd CollinsJuly 9, 1928 - Aug. 24, 2020Kenneth Boyd Collins, of Turlock, was born on July 9, 1928 in Ellerville, OK and was the youngest of eight siblings. He passed away on Monday, August 24th at the age of 92.In 1944, Kenneth moved to California, where he began working in the agricultural field. On a holiday visit to Oklahoma, he met Dorothy Calico and they were married on January 19, 1948. They returned to California, where they lived in Crows Landing, Newman and Turlock, raising their four children. He was very successful growing peas, lima and green beans, as well as alfalfa and corn. When he retired from farming crops, he became a rancher with beef cattle and horses. Kenneth loved hunting, riding horses, playing cards, visiting with friends, and watching Western movies.Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Winnie Sage; son, Kenneth E. Collins; five granddaughters, Allison Jeffery, Amanda Sage, Megan Perkins, Taryn Danbom, and Tori McCauley; and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Collins; daughter, Penny Pickens; and son, Glen Collins.A graveside service will be held for immediate family only at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.