Kenneth J. EllenbergerJan 2, 1941 - Aug 17, 2020Kenneth J. Ellenberger, 79, of Twain Harte, CA passed away on August 17th in the town of Hughson at Samaritan Village.Ken was born in Johnstown, PA to Chalmer and Hazel (Lohr) Ellenberger on Jan 02, 1941. Ken's father was a Furnace Shearer at Bethlehem Steel Co. and also played piano in his band called Chal's Melodiers and his mother was a homemaker at their house on Horner St. The family had strong roots in Cambria County, however with the death of his parents Ken moved to CA when he was 16 yrs old to live with his sister, Beverly Huff.After graduating Moorpark High School in Ventura County, Ken was hired at Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale where he obtained valuable knowledge and skills as a draftsman. Upon moving to Modesto, Ken went to work for Riverbank Army Ammunition Plant as a Draftsman for many years until taking a job as a Mechanical Design Engineer for Fran Rica in Stockton. Ken retired from Olson Technology as a Mechanical Design-Project Engineer in Mi-Wuk Village where he lived with his wife, Judy in Twain Harte.Ken was able to fill his retirement doing what he loved; hunting and fishing, camping, spending time with family & traveling with his wife in their Fifth Wheel.Ken is preceded in death by his mother and father, his sister Beverly, nephew Tim Huff and his wife Judy.Ken is survived by his two daughters and their spouses, Cynthia and Kendall Miller of Riverbank, CA, Stephanie and Wayne Morris of Hughson, CA, his grandsons Ryan & Lauren Miller of Fond du Lac, WI and Adam Miller of Colorado Springs, CO, his granddaughter Haley Morris of Hughson, CA, great-granddaughter Cordelia Miller & his nephew Tom Huff of Elko, NV.Services will be held at 9:30am, Friday, Aug 28th at Lakewood Memorial, 900 Santa Fe Avenue, Hughson, CA. Reception following at 2117 Vincent Ave., Hughson, CA