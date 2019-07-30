Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Gregg. View Sign Service Information Service 10:00 AM Oakdale Citizen's Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Lee Gregg

September 15, 1927 - July 25, 2019

Kenneth (Ken) was born on September 15, 1927 to Lee and Violet Gregg. He was raised in Oakdale, and graduated from Oakdale High School where he met his wife Jean. They were married for 70 years. Kenneth and Jean bought his father's garage, Oakdale Garage, Inc. which is still in operation today.

Ken liked to work, it had a great importance in his life and he worked long hours during his career. But his passion was hunting and fishing. Whenever he could get away, he would go fishing with his buddies, or his family. He would take a yearly hunting trip, to a different state, to hunt Mule Deer.

Through investments he and Jean made; he was able to retire at 56 years old. This gave Ken many good years to pursue his passions, with Jean beside him. They would take yearly extended fishing and hunting trips in their RV to Mexico and Canada.

Ken passed on July 25, 2019, almost making it to 92 years old. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean and sister Ruth. He is survived by his four children, Sandy (Richard) Worley, Carey (Patty) Gregg, Jody (Dennis) Scroggins, and Suzanne (Chris) Lang. 9 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren.

Services are at Oakdale Citizen's Cemetery Wednesday July 31,2019 at 10:00 am.

www.cvobituaries.com





Kenneth Lee GreggSeptember 15, 1927 - July 25, 2019Kenneth (Ken) was born on September 15, 1927 to Lee and Violet Gregg. He was raised in Oakdale, and graduated from Oakdale High School where he met his wife Jean. They were married for 70 years. Kenneth and Jean bought his father's garage, Oakdale Garage, Inc. which is still in operation today.Ken liked to work, it had a great importance in his life and he worked long hours during his career. But his passion was hunting and fishing. Whenever he could get away, he would go fishing with his buddies, or his family. He would take a yearly hunting trip, to a different state, to hunt Mule Deer.Through investments he and Jean made; he was able to retire at 56 years old. This gave Ken many good years to pursue his passions, with Jean beside him. They would take yearly extended fishing and hunting trips in their RV to Mexico and Canada.Ken passed on July 25, 2019, almost making it to 92 years old. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean and sister Ruth. He is survived by his four children, Sandy (Richard) Worley, Carey (Patty) Gregg, Jody (Dennis) Scroggins, and Suzanne (Chris) Lang. 9 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren.Services are at Oakdale Citizen's Cemetery Wednesday July 31,2019 at 10:00 am. Published in the Modesto Bee from July 30 to July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close