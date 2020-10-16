1/1
Kenneth Hodge
1952 - 2020
Kenneth Jerome Hodge
Nov 27, 1952 - Oct 4, 2020
Kenny Hodge, age 67, passed away peacefully after battling cancer on October 4, 2020. Kenny was born November 27, 1952 in Chula Vista, CA. The oldest of four children Kenny grew up in Chula Vista and enjoyed fishing, baseball, and the Boy Scouts.
Kenny moved to Modesto, CA in 1980. He married Sandra Vlach March 31, 1979. They were married 41 years and have 1 daughter Lindsey Hodge and 1 grandson Eli Wiebe.
Kenny was a Cement Contractor and owned and operated Quality Concrete Construction for 30 years.
Kenny was an avid sports fan. He loved the SD Padres and Chargers. He enjoyed going to Black Oak Casino, trying his luck at scratch off lotto tickets, football pools, and spending time with his family.
Kenny had a big heart and was a very generous and happy person. Kenny loved telling jokes and had a contagious laugh. He will be missed by the many who called him a friend and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy of Modesto, daughter Lindsey Hodge and her husband David Wiebe of Modesto, and grandson Eli Wiebe. He was preceded in death by his mother Marion Stearns, father Horace Hodge, and sister Debbie Anson.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, 547 Rose Ave. in Modesto on Saturday October 24th, 2020 at 2pm.
Remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Calvary Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Memories & Condolences
October 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
