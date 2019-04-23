Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Kline. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM Hughson United Methodist Church Hughson , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Leich Kline

March 12th,1937-April 18th, 2019

Kenneth Leich Kline age 81, passed away peacefully the morning of Thursday, April 18th, 2019 under the caring and loving community of Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, Ca. Kenneth was born March 12th, 1938 in Modesto, Ca., to William Clarence and Louise Leich Kline and raised on the family peach farm in Empire, Ca. Ken attended elementary school in Empire and graduated from Thomas Downey High School in 1956 where he met his sweetheart Julianne. Ken and Julianne married September 6th, 1958 after graduating from Modesto Junior College and continuing onto Fresno State where they both majored in education. Ken received his Master's Degree from Chapman University and was an elementary teacher and principal until retiring.



Ken and Julianne were married 60 years and enjoyed traveling, gardening, and music, as well as spending time with their family and grandchildren. Ken was the truest of gentleman and a devoted husband and father. He will be remembered for his servant heart and profuse generosity. He loved playing the trumpet, piano and organ, and spent countless hours playing and volunteering for churches and convalescent homes. A special accomplishment was receiving the high rank of Eagle Scout as well as being an honorary member of the Order of the Arrow and awarded the highest status of Vigil Honor. Kenneth served his community well into his later years as an active member of Advancing Vibrant Communities which reached from his own neighborhood as far as Mississippi during Hurricane Katrina recovery. In his spare time, Ken could be found with a book in his hand, relaxing in front of a fire, or 'tinkering' with woodwork and the yard he and Julianne created.



Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife, Julianne; sister in law, Marianne (Dave); sons, Kent (Leesa), Brent (Danielle); 3 grandchildren, Jared (Jenny), Kyle (Lauren), Rebekah; 4 great grandchildren; sister in law, Eunice, and 4 nieces and nephews. Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents and only brother, Bill. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27th, at 10:00 a.m. at Hughson United Methodist Church in Hughson, Ca. (Corner of 6th St. and Fox Rd.). Reception will follow. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Hughson Methodist Church 2007 Sixth St., Hughson, Ca., 95326.



