Kenneth David Rairden
Dec 30, 1928 - Jan 8, 2020
Kenneth David Rairden passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020 at the age of 91 following a brief illness in Modesto, CA. He was born on December 30, 1928 and was preceded in death by his wife Helen, parents James and Cyrilla Rairden, and sister LaVerne Dungan. Kenneth is survived by his daughters Sharon Sanders (Ray) of Modesto, Deborah Bell of Napa, and a son Kenneth Rairden Jr. He was blessed with seven grandchildren and 10½ great grandchildren.
Kenneth graduated from Oakdale High School. He was FFA State Secretary his senior year and was named the 1947 California Star State Farmer for his beef program while a student. Ken served his country during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1952. He attended Cal Poly majoring in Agriculture before receiving his degree in Education from Stan. State College. He taught in Patterson, and then in Modesto. While teaching at Chrysler School, Ken met and married Helen Kizer. They were married for 52 years. He retired in 1987 spending his golden years ranching.
Ken belonged to many organizations including the California Teachers Association, California Wool Growers Association, and the Knights of Columbus.
A Funeral Mass will be held on January 24th at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto, CA., followed by a military burial with family at St. Louis Catholic Church, La Grange, CA. Remembrances may be made to the or .
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 19, 2020