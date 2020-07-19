1/1
Kenneth Wesley McGowen
1951 - 2020
Kenneth Wesley McGowen
Jun 5, 1951 – Jun 25, 2020
Kenneth (Murph) McGowen, 69, of Gustine, CA passed away June 25, 2020 at Sutter Hospital in Sacramento. He was born in Turlock, CA to Wesley and Virginia McGowen and resided in Gustine his entire life. He worked at Carnation/Nestle Foods for over 25 years. He owned the Machine Shop in Gustine. If anyone had a problem with engines, Murph would have the answer. Murph loved drag racing with friend Shawn McCarthy, who owned the Hair Trigger, for over 10 years. He also enjoyed going to the truck pulls and driving "Just Junk". He had a passion for hunting and spending time at his cabin.
Murph is survived by his wife, Kathy, son Jason (Tashina) of Gustine; stepson Charlie (Jessica) Vanderford and grandsons Lucas and Gabriel of Waterford; sisters Carol Pometta of Gustine; Gloria (Bob) Wear of Turlock; Karen Rodericks (James Ponder) of Oregon; and Shelly Whitman of Oakdale, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Shawn McGowen.
Special thanks to Richard Huntley and Anthony Borges who were always there for Murph.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a memorial will be held at a future date.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Newman CA
1258 R Street
Newman, CA 95360
209-862-3628
