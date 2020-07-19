Kenneth Wesley McGowenJun 5, 1951 – Jun 25, 2020Kenneth (Murph) McGowen, 69, of Gustine, CA passed away June 25, 2020 at Sutter Hospital in Sacramento. He was born in Turlock, CA to Wesley and Virginia McGowen and resided in Gustine his entire life. He worked at Carnation/Nestle Foods for over 25 years. He owned the Machine Shop in Gustine. If anyone had a problem with engines, Murph would have the answer. Murph loved drag racing with friend Shawn McCarthy, who owned the Hair Trigger, for over 10 years. He also enjoyed going to the truck pulls and driving "Just Junk". He had a passion for hunting and spending time at his cabin.Murph is survived by his wife, Kathy, son Jason (Tashina) of Gustine; stepson Charlie (Jessica) Vanderford and grandsons Lucas and Gabriel of Waterford; sisters Carol Pometta of Gustine; Gloria (Bob) Wear of Turlock; Karen Rodericks (James Ponder) of Oregon; and Shelly Whitman of Oakdale, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Shawn McGowen.Special thanks to Richard Huntley and Anthony Borges who were always there for Murph.Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a memorial will be held at a future date.