Kennith Cecil MurryMay 2, 1946 - May 7, 2020Kennith Cecil Murry was born May 2, 1946 in Modesto, California. Kenny grew up in the Gratton community of Denair where he spent his youth farming alongside his family. He attended Hughson High School, where he excelled in sports and was a member of the FFA. Kenny continued his education at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo obtaining a degree in Agriculture.In 1973 he married his wife, Mary Sue Young and they continued the family tradition of farming. They went on to work side by side with Kenny completing his final harvest the fall of 2019, passing on the tradition to his son.Kenny was an avid hunter and fisher, a man of conviction and a loyal friend to all that knew him. He looked forward to his annual Art's Foods fishing tournaments and hunting trips. Kenny loved history and during the last few years, visited 48 states doing what he loved, camping and traveling with his wife.Kenny was diagnosed with terminal cancer January 2020 and passed away peacefully at his home May 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil "Cotton" and Lavena Murry, nephew Kyle Murry. He is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years Mary "Sue" Murry, beloved children Jennifer Murry of Modesto, CA and Jacob Murry of Denair, CA, brothers Carl (Linda) Murry of Sonora, CA, Donald (Peggy) Murry of Clements, CA, and sister Peggy (Gerald) Coburn of Denair, CA. Brother in spirit Michael Andrus, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.At this time, a party (as he wanted it called) in Kenny's honor is on hold due to social gathering restrictions. If you would like to make a donation at this time, they may be made to Community Hospice of Stanislaus County 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.