Kent Iorg

May 1, 1927 - January 25, 2019

Kent Iorg, age 91, passed away on January 25, 2019, at Samaritan Village, Country Manor, Hughson, CA. He was born in Ioka, UT, to parents Charles and Carrie Iorg. He spent most of his young years growing up in Unita Basin in north east Utah, along with his 10 siblings. He married the love of his life, Mable Fisher, on December 28, 1945, in Salt Lake City, UT. In 1950, Kent and his wife, Mable, moved to Humboldt County, CA, following the construction industry. Kent was a member of the Iron Workers Union for 70 plus years. In 1996 Kent and Mable moved to Denair, CA, to be closer to their family. Kent always had a passion for horses, roping, ranching and fishing. He loved spending time with family, including his children, granddaughters and great-grandsons.

He is survived by his son, Robert Iorg and his wife, Kathy, of Santa Rosa, CA, daughter, Melba Semore and her husband, Darrel, of Hughson, CA, granddaughter, Lora Horner and her husband, Tony, of Hughson, CA, granddaughter Sharlie Ingle and her husband, James, of Modesto, CA, and three great-grandsons, Levi Semore, Dylan Horner and Devin Horner, and his brother, Charlies Iorg and his wife, Leona, of Vacaville, CA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mable Iorg, and 9 of his siblings.

A visitation will be held Friday, February 8th from 4-8p and funeral service Saturday, February 9th at 11a, both at Lakewood Memorial Park & Funeral Home, in the Heritage Chapel, 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson, CA.

900 Santa Fe Ave

Hughson , CA 95326

(209) 883-4465

