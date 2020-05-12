Kenton Flodman
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenton Lee Flodman
May 5, 1965 - April 8, 2020
Our beloved son, father, brother, and friend left this earth suddenly. His big heart gave out to soon.
Kent was master mechanic and could fix, make or invent most anything. He loved watching Jepordy and Wheel of Fortune with me most nights and always won! He loved his dogs and they truly loved him.
Kent was preceded by his Grandparents and his beloved father Lee.
He leaves behind his beloved mother Judy, son Hayden, sister Jill and brother Brad, sister-in-law Dawn and niece Stella Flodman.
Kent was one of kind with a great sense of humor and will be missed immensely. Kent was honored on his birthday May 5, in a private family gathering.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 12, 2020
Kent was a big guy with a big heart. He loved his family and his dogs and his cars. May you Rest In Peace, Kent. Our deepest sympathy to the Flodman family.
Fred Wiechmann
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved