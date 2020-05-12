Kenton Lee FlodmanMay 5, 1965 - April 8, 2020Our beloved son, father, brother, and friend left this earth suddenly. His big heart gave out to soon.Kent was master mechanic and could fix, make or invent most anything. He loved watching Jepordy and Wheel of Fortune with me most nights and always won! He loved his dogs and they truly loved him.Kent was preceded by his Grandparents and his beloved father Lee.He leaves behind his beloved mother Judy, son Hayden, sister Jill and brother Brad, sister-in-law Dawn and niece Stella Flodman.Kent was one of kind with a great sense of humor and will be missed immensely. Kent was honored on his birthday May 5, in a private family gathering.