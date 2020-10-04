Winn Van Keuren IIIJuly 5, 1965 - Sept. 25, 2020Winn Curtis Van Keuren III, a resident of Turlock, passed away at Emanuel Medical Center on Sunday, September 25th. He was 55 years old.Winn was born in Santa Cruz, CA to Charlotte and Winn Van Keuren Jr. He attended schools in both Santa Cruz and Turlock. In his early years, Winn worked as an auto mechanic and drove taxi briefly in Santa Cruz before becoming disabled. Full of life, Winn loved hanging out with his friends and joking around. He will be dearly missed.Winn was preceded in death by his father, Winn Curtis Van Keuren Jr. He leaves behind his mother, Charlotte Van Keuren; sister, Zella Mayotte; nephew, Jonathan Buck; and niece, Kathee Buck.A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Oakwood Memorial Park, 3301 Paul Sweet Rd., Santa Cruz, CA 95065.