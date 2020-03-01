Kevin Miller (1987 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
Service Information
Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service
513 12Th St
Modesto, CA
95354
(209)-492-9222
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Shelter Cove Community Church
4242 Coffee Rd
Modesto, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kevin David Miller
September 14, 1987-February 15, 2020
Kevin passed peacefully into eternity in Heaven after a long struggle with liver disease. He is survived by his parents, Ray (RJ) and Jere(lyn) Miller, and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Grandmother. We know he is now free of pain and suffering from a failing body. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Shelter Cove Community Church, 4242 Coffee Rd., Modesto CA on Saturday, March 28, at 11 am with a reception to follow.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Mar. 1 to Mar. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.