Kevin David Miller
September 14, 1987-February 15, 2020
Kevin passed peacefully into eternity in Heaven after a long struggle with liver disease. He is survived by his parents, Ray (RJ) and Jere(lyn) Miller, and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Grandmother. We know he is now free of pain and suffering from a failing body. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Shelter Cove Community Church, 4242 Coffee Rd., Modesto CA on Saturday, March 28, at 11 am with a reception to follow.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Mar. 1 to Mar. 6, 2020