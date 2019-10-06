Kevin Michael Stout
Dec. 7th, 1973- Sept.30, 2019...
Kevin Stout 45, was born in San Diego, Ca. Dec. 7, 1973....Then moved to Colorado Springs , Colorado for 10 months then moved to Modesto, Ca. in 1979....
He went to Davis High School and owned K C Wireless on McHenry in Modesto, for last 12 years....
He is survived by his parents Art and Marilyn Stout....His son, Devin Stout and Grand Daughter Elliana....
There is a visitation at Salas Brothers Funeral Home, 419 Scenic Dr., Modesto....
Sunday, Oct. 13th, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M.....
A celebration of life is at Princeton Event Center, 1640 Princeton Ave., Modesto from 3:30 P.M. - 11:30 P.M.....
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 6, 2019