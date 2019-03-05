Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gloria Martha Trickey

7/29/1949 – 1/26/2019

Kim William Trickey

7/22/1956 – 1/31/2019

Gloria Trickey, 69, of Ripon passed away at Doctors Hospital of Modesto surrounded by her family. She was born to Robert and Trinie Ramirez in Oakland. She has worked at General Instruments Electronics, was an RSP aide for Manteca USD, and was also a security guard throughout the Central Valley. Gloria loved music, to sing, to play the drums, and all forms of the arts. Gloria taught herself Spanish and Sign Language. She loved learning and used that love to teach and help others. She was survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Kim Trickey of Ripon, and is survived by her children, Renee Silva of Ripon and Kristopher Trickey (Cynthia) of Ripon, her brother and sister, Carlos Ramirez (Clory) of Stanton, CA, Vickie Zureich (Mike) of Ripon, 3 grandbabies Justin, Logan and Leila of Ripon and many nieces and nephews. She joins her Mother and Father in heaven.

Kim Trickey, 62, of Ripon passed away in his home shortly after the passing of his wife, Gloria. He loved her so much that God chose to reunite them in heaven 5 days later. He was born to Dean and Betty Trickey in Boone, IA. He learned many skills in his family business that he utilized throughout his career. He loved camping and being outdoors with his family. He was very knowledgeable in many topics. He was a man of God and was a very compassionate and loving person. He is survived by his son, Kristopher Trickey (Cynthia), his Step-Daughter, Renee Silva, His brother Craig Trickey of IA, and his grandchildren, Justin, Logan and Leila. He is preceded in death by his adoring wife, Gloria Trickey and his parents.

Kim and Gloria met in Chandler, AZ and married in 1984. They moved to Ripon, CA with their newborn son in 1987. Their greatest joy in life was loving their family, especially their grandbabies. They will be deeply missed and remain in the hearts of their loved ones forever. Services will be held on March 9th 2019 at 2:00 P.M. First Baptist Church 803 Ripona Ave. Ripon, CA. 95366.

